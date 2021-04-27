Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SVB Financial Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $572.93 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.34 and a 200-day moving average of $424.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.