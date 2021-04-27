Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

MIDD opened at $181.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

