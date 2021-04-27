Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Boosted by Analyst

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $108.68 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

