Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

