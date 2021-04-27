Quest Diagnostics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,826 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,462% compared to the typical volume of 245 put options.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

