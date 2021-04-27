Quest Diagnostics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,953 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,032 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

