Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.71. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $105.93 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quidel by 54.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 66.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

