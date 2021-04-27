Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 362,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

