Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Reaches $523.40 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $523.40 million and $69.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.29 or 0.00025762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00726323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.22 or 1.00039236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,630,731 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

