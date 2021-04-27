Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of RYAM opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.