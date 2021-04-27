Raze Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

