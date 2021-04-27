RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.