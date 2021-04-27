Realogy (RLGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.