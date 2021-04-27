Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.06.

RDFN opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

