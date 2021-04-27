REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the lowest is $17.64 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $117.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

RGNX opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

