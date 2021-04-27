Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

