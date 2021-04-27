Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

