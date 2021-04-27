Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

