Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $368.52 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

