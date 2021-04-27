Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $159.32, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $83,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

