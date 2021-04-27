Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 30.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 147,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

