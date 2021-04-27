Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.20.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

