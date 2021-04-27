Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.88

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 21986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.