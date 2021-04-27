Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

