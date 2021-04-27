Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,446 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

