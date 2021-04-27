Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.76 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

