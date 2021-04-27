Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,224 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

