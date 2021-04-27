Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Revenio Group Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $64.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.