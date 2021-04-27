Reviewing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50% Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MassRoots and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 3 10 14 0 2.41

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $426.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than MassRoots.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 467.66 -$34.27 million N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 158.69 $25.31 million $0.09 3,738.00

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats MassRoots on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Video Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices; and Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology with subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware. The company offers Zoom for Developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps; OnZoom, a platform for users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Apps to access from Zoom Meetings and the Zoom Desktop client to facilitate collaboration and engagement during meetings. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

