Reviewing Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Methanex and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 2 5 6 0 2.31 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Methanex presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Methanex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methanex and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $2.78 billion 1.05 $87.77 million $0.93 41.37 TOMI Environmental Solutions $6.35 million 9.27 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex -4.84% -7.82% -2.24% TOMI Environmental Solutions 29.08% 78.06% 48.96%

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

