Reviewing SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SEACOR Marine and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Costamare has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.86%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Costamare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.58 -$92.84 million N/A N/A Costamare $478.11 million 2.52 $99.00 million $0.91 10.84

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Volatility and Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -33.94% -12.64% -5.64% Costamare 3.80% 11.59% 5.34%

Summary

Costamare beats SEACOR Marine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. Its offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

