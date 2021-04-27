Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RVMD opened at $42.89 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,801 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $6,942,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

