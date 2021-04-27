RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $433.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.00. The stock had a trading volume of 721,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.91 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $215.05 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

