RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Down 6.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) shares fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 173,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 372,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on RIV Capital from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

About RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

