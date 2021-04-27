Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $132,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $116,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $121.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

