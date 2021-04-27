Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 16,255 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $172,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.95 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.