Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 416,018 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $163,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. 12,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,130. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.