Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.48% of AutoZone worth $147,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,423.23.

NYSE AZO traded up $9.84 on Tuesday, hitting $1,453.72. 2,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,801. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,389.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,230.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

