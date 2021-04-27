Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 408,743 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 408,743 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $384,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,979. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.