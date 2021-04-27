Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Square worth $213,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.00. 256,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,798,979. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157,265 shares of company stock valued at $276,886,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

