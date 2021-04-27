Robert W. Baird Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.21.

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

