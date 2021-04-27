Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 524 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 966.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 21.2% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $487.00 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $490.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.47 and a 200 day moving average of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

