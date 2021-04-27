Rockland Trust Co. Has $744,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares during the period.

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73.

