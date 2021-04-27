Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

NYSE CRM opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

