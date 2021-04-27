Rockland Trust Co. Invests $449,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $11,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALY opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.