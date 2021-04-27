Rockland Trust Co. Sells 291 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

