Rogers Communications to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.