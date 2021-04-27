Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,209 shares of company stock worth $221,122,074. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $368.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -438.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.66. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

