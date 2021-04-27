Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $494.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.92 and a 200 day moving average of $475.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

