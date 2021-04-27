Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80. Root has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

